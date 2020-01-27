25 years ago – 1995
The closed gates across the road at Van Buren State Park in South Haven seem to indicate visitors are not welcome this time of year. Don’t believe it. The campground is closed and the park is staffed by only a skeleton crew of administrators. But the park is still open to adventurous cross country skiers and hikers who are willing to make their own trails across the scenic wintry terrain, according to state park employee Dave Marsh. “The park is basically closed, but we invite people to park along the road and ski,” said Marsh.
35 years ago – 1985
After being idled since the 1982-83 school year, Watervliet Public Schools buses will return to service tomorrow. Busing was stopped for financial reasons. An increase in state funds is being used to bus students residing at least 1-1/2 miles from school to classes for the remainder of the 1984-85 school year.
50 years ago – 1970
The contract dispute between St. Joseph district bus drivers and school authorities over the use of hiring outside carriers to out-of-town athletic events has been resolved, according to Dennis Percy, St. Joseph district business manager, and drivers will again be making special runs.
The school’s contract with its non-teaching employees allows school authorities to hire outside carriers under special conditions.