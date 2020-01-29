25 years ago – 1995
Mike Strebeck, the 17-year-old bowling whiz from South Haven, is carrying a league-high 202 average in the Major League at Coloma Lanes. And two weeks ago he shot a 726 series in a Top Ten Match held at Blossom Lanes.
Strebeck, a junior at South Haven High School, says he would like to continue his bowling career in college and also possibly give the pros a shot in the future. He is also on the varsity baseball and golf teams at South Haven.
35 years ago – 1985
Mrs. Mayme Kerlikowske, 81, former co-owner and operator with her late husband, Charles, of the Golden Link Motel, Niles Ave., St. Joseph, died yesterday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Mrs. Kerlikowske was a real estate broker. She and her late husband built and operated the Golden Link Motel in the 1960s.
50 years ago – 1970
Boy Scout Executive Clifford Klapp, 63, is retiring from the Southwestern Michigan council of the Boy Scouts of America, after 22 years as executive and 18 years as a scoutmaster. The retirement will be effective when a new successor has been named.
No plans have been made for his retirement leisure time Klapp says, but “The good Lord willing, I’ll be able to play golf when I want to this summer.”