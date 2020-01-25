25 years ago – 1995
Visitors at St. Joseph’s new fire station can take a walk through history simply by strolling down the hall. Firefighters began setting up a display of framed photographs and newspapers depicting some of the department’s history, in their new home at Broad and Wayne streets. A 22-foot brass pole, which firefighters used at the old station for sliding from the upper to lower level, is mounted horizontally on the wall at the new one-story station.
35 years ago – 1985
It’s not often that one high school is blessed with two outstanding wrestlers, but such is the case this season at Lake Michigan Catholic. Lakers Tom Martinic and Jim Gioiosa are well on their way to brilliant senior seasons.
Gioiosa is currently 27-0 with 21 pins and Martinic is 27-1 with 23 pins, and both will surpass their school’s all-time win record of 125 set by former state champion Mike Simaz.
50 years ago – 1970
A group of Grand Mere area men have developed an ice rink at North Grand Mere Park in Lincoln Township. They cleared a 100 by 100 foot square area and then borrowed a pump and proceeded to build up a 14-inch skating surface on the west end of North Grand Mere Lake. The rink has been getting a heavy workout from skaters.