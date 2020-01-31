25 years ago – 1995
Fifteen students at Coloma Middle School raised $472 for the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation last week. Christine Vanlandingham, community director for the foundation, praised the students for their very successful fund-raiser. “It was the kids idea and a wonderful level of success for a five-day event,” Vanlandingham said.
The Coloma Hilltop Food Center matched the “kids helping other kids” funds with an additional $200.
35 years ago – 1985
A bid to have General Motors locate its Saturn manufacturing complex in Niles was made by the Greater Niles Economic Development Foundation and the Cass County Economic Development Corp. They are asking GM to consider a 400-acre industrial park that straddles the Berrien-Cass county line.
A bid for the complex by the Berrien County Economic Development Dept. was reported last week. Saturn will make a decision this spring.
50 years ago – 1970
The Michigan State Police hope to establish a crime lab in western Michigan, according to Capt. Wallace Van Stratt, head of the crime lab in E. Lansing. Other factors come in to play besides money. “Very few people are available to do the work. Training is long and exacting,” Van Stratt explained.
Sheriff Nick Jewell stated that establishing a satellite crime lab in the area would avoid delays in getting invaluable help for identification of paint fragments, narcotics and ballistics tests.