25 years ago – 1995
A snow advisory didn’t stop 16 aspiring ballerinas from traveling to Benton Harbor yesterday to compete for scholarships for this summer’s international ballet seminar at Lake Michigan College.
Some of the girls traveled for 3-4 hours to audition for scholarships to the 14th International Ballet Seminar, a program for teachers and serious students. Founder Audre Deckmann Mendel, a former soloist with New York City Ballet, was on hand to participate in the teaching and judging.
35 years ago – 1985
The St. Joseph Kiwanis Club is joining other Kiwanians throughout the world in observing Kiwanis 70th Anniversary Week, Jan. 20-26, according to Davison Brown, president of the St. Joseph club.
The first Kiwanis Club was chartered Jan. 21, 1915, in Detroit. The organization has grown to 8,100 clubs in 80 nations with 310,000 members. Club members raised $41.4 million last year for community service projects and contributed more than 21 million hours of volunteer work.
50 years ago – 1970
Area narcotics arrests more than tripled last year. Spokesmen for four police agencies near the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph area reported 79 persons were arrested in comparison to 22 in 1968. The spokesmen blamed the jump on heavier trade in the illegal traffic which led to a corresponding jump in police activity. None of the spokesmen were predicting any let up for 1970.