25 years ago – 1995
“Latin trains the brain,” says Ron Wilging, who has been teaching Latin at St. Joseph High School for 28 years. He teaches this language the same way he learned it 40 years ago, with a zest for knowledge and order.
“One word of Latin begets at least 10 words of English,” Wilging said. That means the study of Latin “helps to broaden a student’s vocabulary,” he added.
35 years ago – 1985
St. Joseph police are warning people to stay off the ice on Lake Michigan. “While the ice may be very scenic, it also can be very dangerous,” said Patrolman Rick Smiedendorf, community safety director. Ice on Lake Michigan may be less stable than inland water ice due to the “honeycomb effect,” according to Smiedendorf. “It is our advice to just stay off the ice and enjoy the view from the shore,” he added.
50 years ago – 1970
City of South Haven crews worked yesterday at the community’s new $380,000 municipal marina in an attempt to prevent further ice damage. Lake Michigan’s high level has caused ice buildup and damage to many of the docks. City crews removed bolts from bumper beams which protrude into the ice in an attempt to relieve the pressure being placed on the docks. Preliminary damage estimates are between $10,000 and $15,000.