BENTON TOWNSHIP — Jason Latham said it was a baptism by fire when he became managing director of the Berrien County Road Department on Feb. 8, 2018.
Shortly after he started, a snowstorm dumped a foot of snow on the area.
“And then we had the flood,” he said.
Latham, 52, said it was a perfect storm of rapidly melting snow on ground that was partially frozen, along with heavy rains.
“I was still trying to learn garages and locations and where everybody is, and we’re closing roads left and right because we had water over the road,” he said. “In some cases, culverts had collapsed and the road just kind of washed out.”
In his previous job as the Michigan Department of Transportation southwest regional manager, he said he learned a lot about roads. But dealing with two emergency situations was a bit different.
“I was introduced to the (emergency operations center), which I hadn’t been part of that process before,” he said. “That’s 24/7. They were open a good couple of months.”
Even though it was hectic, he said he felt lucky.
“The nice thing is, we have really good people here,” he said.
The Maryland native said love brought him to Southwest Michigan.
“My wife (the former Susan Olney) and I met at a Notre Dame football game,” he said. “She was a really good friend of my cousin.”
Flat Tire Farm
When he’s not tending to roads, he said he’s working on the family’s fruit farm, Flat Tire Farm, in Bainbridge Township.
He said his wife’s family has been into fruit farming forever, and he just married into it.
“Now I have 200 (peach and apple) trees at my house,” he said.
Every weekend during the summer, he said the family heads to a farmer’s market in Batavia, Ill., to sell the fruit.
He said they used to sell their fruit at a local farmer’s market, but there was too much competition and not enough customers.
“If we’re going to spend the entire day getting ready and going, you want to sell enough to make it worth while,” he said. “When you get to a really heavily populated area in the suburbs of Chicago, then you can sell everything and hopefully make enough money to make it worth while.”
He said Batavia reminds him of St. Joseph.
“You’ve got the Fox River instead of Lake Michigan,” he said. “It’s a really nice, quaint, downtown. It has that historic feel to it. And the neighborhoods just keep going and going.”
Latham has worked at several different locations in Michigan for MDOT, but almost always lived in Berrien County.
“I love Berrien County. This is where I’m raising my kids. This is where I call home and where I always plan on calling home,” he said.
He said working for the Maryland Department of Transportation, and then MDOT from 1992 until 2018, prepared him in some ways for the job in Berrien County. In other ways, not so much.
“At MDOT, everything is so engineered because engineers are running the place,” he said. “There are teams of people who go over process, process, process. Even if it’s hiring someone, which is a non-engineering process, it’s all written down, it’s all spelled out, and it’s been looked at 50 different times. There is a process for everything.”
But Latham said there are times the process doesn’t make sense.
“I was always the person trying to make things better,” he said. “But if you’re the person on the other side, I was the person always messing up the process.”
Then he came to the county, where there are no longer teams of people.
“There’s not 30 people in Lansing poring over how to do something,” he said.
Roads are a network
In Berrien County, Latham said he’s working to make the roads better by using an asset management plan.
“We’ve been able to make a pretty good leap in our system conditions,” he said. “Our roads are getting better. We don’t have near the amount of funding we need to really maintain the roads the way the public expects us to, but now I have the data and the information. We’re making data-driven decisions, which is critical, so I can figure out what I can do with the money I have.”
He said it’s important to keep a road in good shape not because of the municipality it is in, but because people need to drive over it to get places.
“There’s no politics in roads,” he said. “A road is a network. A road goes through Berrien County, Van Buren County, Kalamazoo County. ... I’m looking at the network.”
He said the data-driven approach he brought to the county includes not just roads, but bridges, culverts, signals and guardrails.
To do that, Latham invested in a geographical information system that keeps track of everything concerning roads, such as where the road is, how old it is and what condition it’s in.
He said they recently completed putting everything in the computerized system.
“It’s the coolest thing ever,” he said. “If someone wants to know about a guardrail, I can grab my database, look at it, know where it is, and know its condition. If there’s a hot spot, I can see it.”
Based on the information, he said he’s developed a plan for the county’s roads and bridges and is finalizing a plan for culverts and signals.
He said many people believe that you build a better road system by fixing the worst first.
“But that’s not the strategy that will get you where you want to be, and we have the data to show us that,” he said.
Rather, sealing cracks in newer roads helps them to stay in good condition longer and is much cheaper than replacing an entire road.
“My goal is to have the best road department in the state,” he said. “That’s it.”
More than a road
Latham said it’s also important to realize that roads lead to destinations that can make Berrien County the best county in the state.
He said that he’s developing partnerships with communities and businesses to help them not only have smooth roads, but economic development. And the pooling of money and resources can make that happen.
“It’s place making,” he said. “You know when you’ve been to a city or community that you really like. I can guarantee you that the road’s nice. There’s probably sidewalks. There’s probably paths. There’s probably street lighting. There’s things around. There’s parks. There’s all these pieces that you say you’d love to live there.”
By coordinating the road work with the community’s wishes, he said everyone wins.