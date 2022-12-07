BRIDGMAN — Javen Graves was named Miss Bridgman this past weekend.
Javen plans to complete her time in the Early Middle College program at Lake Michigan College, with an associates degree next year. After that, she intends to transfer to Grand Valley State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Javen, a senior at Bridgman High School, is the daughter of Joyce Graves.
The first runner-up for the pageant was Alivia Abram.
Jalen will be joined at the Miss Blossomtime pageant with Aiden Conley and Jack Salmon, who were named Mr. Bridgman.