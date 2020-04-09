Jerry Schaffer left a lasting impact on basketball in River Valley and throughout Southwest Michigan.
Schaffer died Wednesday morning after a long bout with cancer. He was 81.
Schaffer won more than 500 games as a high school basketball coach, most of them at River Valley, and guided the Mustangs to the 1979 Class C state championship. He is a member of both the Michigan High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Hillsdale College Athletic Hall of Fame. He earned 12 varsity letters at Hillsdale as a four-year player in football, basketball and baseball.
“The public may be aware of his amazing coaching career,” said his son Gregg Schaffer, the current varsity boys basketball coach at St. Joseph. “What family, friends, former players, colleagues and students know is what a blessing it was to know Jerry Schaffer personally. He positively led by example in every area of his life.”
River Valley named its basketball facility Jerry Schaffer Gymnasium in 2014, and for good reason. Schaffer became the school’s first-ever basketball coach in 1966-67, and coached until 1999, compiling a record of 473-272. Including brief stints at Woodland, Mich., and New Troy before it became part of River Valley, Schaffer totaled more than 500 career victories.
His Mustang teams won 13 district titles, 10 conference crowns and seven regionals. They reached the state semifinals four times, twice finishing as runner-up and winning it all in 1979.
“I had a lot of good memories in here for those 38 years,” Schaffer said at a 2019 event honoring the 40th anniversary of the title team. “It was highlighted by some special years, and 1979 had to be right at the top because we were state champs.”
The 1979 team was particularly memorable as its tallest player was just 6-foot-1. The Mustangs were only an honorable mention selection in Class C entering the tournament, but relied on defense, holding teams under 50 points and winning close games.
At that time, one of River Valley’s biggest rivals was Lakeshore. Then-Lancers coach Jim Sanford recalled some intense battles with Schaffer’s teams.
“If you weren’t sitting in the gym by 6 o’clock, you weren’t going to get in,” Sanford remembered. “I probably spent more preparation time on River Valley than anyone we played. His teams were so well-coached fundamentally. You knew they were going to stay in the game because they were so fundamentally sound. They ran their offenses to a T. They were very patient looking for the best shot they could get, and they weren’t going to turn it over. You had to be really prepared physically and mentally to play his team.”
Sanford said that most of the games between the two teams were in the 40s because of the emphasis on defense. He also looked up to Schaffer off the court.
“We were really good friends,” Sanford said. “He was a good mentor for me and he didn’t even know it.”
Schaffer also had an impact on another rival coach, Mike Miller of Bridgman. Miller, who took over at Bridgman in 1992, recalled many close rivalry games – particularly a 1997 contest where a potential game-winner at the buzzer for the Bees was waved off.
“He had his boys believe that the team came first and individual stats came second,” Miller said. “I always admired that about his teams.”
What impressed Miller even more, though, was Schaffer volunteering to visit his offseason camps and speak to young players, which he said helped him get off on the right foot as a coach.
Jerry and his wife Peggy had four sons – Gary, Gregg, David and Doug – and all four have coached basketball at some level. Doug Schaffer spent many years as the men’s basketball coach at Lake Michigan College, some with Jerry as his assistant. Gregg, a member of the 1979 title team, is in his second stint leading St. Joseph.
“Gregg is one of the most honest, ethical and fair coaches I’ve ever worked against,” Miller said. “I think that represents everything his father wanted him to be.”