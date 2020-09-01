ST. JOSEPH — Not many people get to retire with their work partner, but Joel Service of St. Joseph did.
He and his canine partner, a 9-year-old German shepherd called Pitch, officially retired from the Michigan State Police last week. Service, 52, said he was a little sad when he turned in his equipment.
“There are a lot of things I’m going to miss about this job,” he said. “But at the same time, I’ve got a whole new world opening up in front of me, so that’s kind of exciting.”
Service said he decided he wanted to work in law enforcement as a dog handler when he was a teenager.
“Before I even got in the department, I had some exposure to a canine handler from a sheriff’s department and got to watch their dog work,” he said. “I fell in love with it right there and knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
But he was a state trooper for seven years before he was accepted into the canine school.
He said that his day-to-day work as a trooper was the same as other road troopers when he didn’t have a canine job to do. The difference was that he always had his dog with him because he never knew when he was going to be called to have his dog track someone.
“Every single day when I went out on my shift, even if I knew I wasn’t going to use him, he went with me,” Service said. “Plus, he liked to go. He still likes to get into the car and go do things.”
In retirement, Service said he plans to travel and probably get a part-time job that has nothing to do with police work.
Service talked with Staff Writer Louise Wrege recently about his time as a trooper.
How many dogs have you worked with?
Six total. I’ve had four patrol dogs, the ones that are trained to track and sniff out drugs. Then I’ve had two accelerant-detecting dogs. For the past seven years, I’ve actually been with two dogs at the same time. The accelerant dog is with a new handler.
At what age do dogs usually retire?
They usually retire between 8 to 10 years old when they start to show signs of slowing down or if they get injured or have a sickness, then it’s time to let them retire. With Pitch, he would not have worked, probably, more than another year, so it’s best to let him retire with me. Whereas with the arson dog, he’s got another five or six years left, so he’s with another handler and will continue to work.
What has been the most memorable case with one of your dogs?
The one that made the biggest impact on the community and really was a good effort on my dog’s part is the catching of the creeper (in 2017) – the guy who went into people’s houses and watched them sleep. It was mainly in St. Joe Township in the Fairplain area. People would leave their doors open and he would go in and watch them sleep. People would wake up and see him standing over their bed. Then they would freak out and he would run away. This had been going on for about a month, maybe longer.
I was home in bed one night sleeping when dispatch called me, saying that this guy had just broken into a house in St. Joe Township – can you go out and try to track him? So we get to the house and as soon as we get to the house, someone else is calling dispatch saying the guy was just in their house about a block away from where we were. So we went over to that house and started our track. We tracked through several back yards. It’s night time. There’s nobody else around. We ended up tracking over to the golf course. By the time we got to the golf course, it started to rain. We were pushing out towards Napier Road and somewhere in that area, he lost the track. We were searching the area, trying to find it. Now it’s raining harder. We’re getting soaking wet. With all the rain, it’s making it difficult to find the track. I was feeling a tremendous amount of pressure to find this guy since he was such a high profile criminal that needed to be caught. I wasn’t just going to give up. I was going to keep pushing until we were absolutely sure there was nothing there.
So I searched around for close to an hour, trying to reestablish the track. The rain’s coming down. I’m soaking wet. The dog’s soaking wet. We’re getting cold. Finally, the rain started to let up a little bit and I was going over to one of the sheriff department’s lieutenants to say we weren’t having any luck and the dispatcher came over the radio. It’s kind of funny because she was so excited she couldn’t say a complete sentence. She got out the word “canine” and then threw out the address and then said something like, “He’s back.” That’s all she could say.
The sheriff’s lieutenant drove me over to the new house and the dog picked up right where he had left off, tracking like a maniac because now he’s back on fresh scent. We tracked through three or four more yards and he circled around and ended up next to a great big 8-foot privacy fence along Napier. I couldn’t get in because it was locked from the inside, but the dog wanted to get inside that fence. I was able to pry up the boards a little bit on the gate so that the dog could get in, but I still couldn’t. I’m trying to find crates so I can look in the back yard. Just as I put the crate up against the fence, I hear a commotion. Now I really have to get back there. I’m able to finally hop over the fence and there’s a children’s play house in the yard. There were wet shoe prints inside the playhouse where the guy had been hiding seconds ago.
Now, he hopped over the fence, again, and the dog is at the fence, showing me where he went. So we started tracking again and ended up circling around several more houses before he sort of lost the scent. So we started doing a yard to yard search. About the second yard we’re in, the dog’s intensity changed. He was telling me that he was, again, on fresh scent. We circled around the back yard to a shed up next to a brush pile. And as soon as the dog went on the brush pile, I saw two hands and a head poke out of the back window of the shed. And that was the guy. I think he was trying to escape out the back window to get away. We were able to latch on to him that time and got him arrested.
That is so intense.
It was a crazy night and thank God it worked out the way it did because he was a guy that really needed to be caught because he was escalating his behavior. He was going to attack somebody at some point, so he really needed to be caught.