Shivani Degner and her husband, Joel, will soon be opening Jovani’s Kitchen, a new restaurant in Sawyer based on Indian, American and Mexican cuisine.

SAWYER — A taste of India is coming to Southwest Michigan.

Jovani’s Kitchen, owned by Joel and Shivani Degner, will offer Indian-American fusion street food. The couple hopes to open in the first week of May.

A protein bowl featuring lentils, rice, chicken and salad, will be among the featured dishes at Jovani’s Kitchen in Sawyer.
Posole, a Mexican chicken soup and chili chicken rolls, top, will be among the featured dishes at Jovani’s Kitchen.
Jalebi, a popular fried dough sweet snack, will be among the dishes offered at Jovani’s Kitchen in Sawyer.

