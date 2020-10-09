ST. JOSEPH — The guilty plea entered by a man who, while fleeing from police, crashed his car, killing his passenger, will stand.
Berrien Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli said Jajuan Gabriel, 24, of Detroit, told Berrien County Trial Court Judge Gary Bruce this week that he was “unsatisfied” with the plea agreement he’d previously made with the prosecutor calling for him to be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. The judge found that was not a legally sufficient reason, and denied Gabriel’s motion to withdraw his plea, Pierangeli said.
Gabriel pleaded guilty in July to first-degree fleeing and eluding police causing death and reckless driving causing death. His passenger Carmisha Slayton, 22, also from Detroit, was flown from the crash scene to a Kalamazoo hospital, where she died as a result of complications from multiple injuries, according to an autopsy report.
Gabriel pleaded as a habitual offender and agreed to a sentence of 15-30 years, Pierangeli said. A second-degree murder charge, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison, was dismissed.
The crash happened on Feb. 15 and Gabriel was arrested Feb. 19. Gabriel entered his guilty plea after being bound over for trial in April.
According to testimony at a preliminary hearing, the pursuit of Gabriel’s vehicle began near Bridgman in Berrien County and ended on County Road 687 in Van Buren County, where the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle into a large utility pole.
Baroda-Lake Township Patrol Officer John Hopkins testified at the hearing that as he attempted to stop the car in Berrien County, his patrol vehicle reached its maximum speed of 128 mph and he still could not get close enough to the speeding driver to see his license plate.
Hopkins radioed for backup and Berrien County sheriff’s deputies joined the effort to stop the speeding car.
A Berrien County Sheriff’s Department reserve officer testified that at one point, he got close enough to the fleeing car to read the license plate number. Officer Thomas Dumminger said he called in the plate number to dispatch, then backed off.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Brandon Davis testified at Gabriel’s preliminary hearing as an expert accident investigator. He told the court that, based on the car’s airbag control module, the fleeing vehicle was traveling 94 mph five seconds before impact, and 53 mph at impact. He added that there was no evidence of brakes being applied.
Davis said after the car went out of control and left the road, it was slowed only by thick, piled up snow, before hitting the utility pole, with most of the impact on the passenger’s side.
After denying Gabriel’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea, Judge Bruce set sentencing for Oct. 23 at 10 a.m., Pierangeli said Thursday.