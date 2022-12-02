ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Judge Dennis Wiley’s decision not to require the county to hold a recall election against two Lakeshore school board trustees was welcome news, Administrator Brian Dissette said Thursday.
“We are pleased with the judge’s decision, which recognizes the important work done by the county clerk’s office in preserving electoral integrity,” Dissette said in an emailed statement.
Wiley issued his eight-page opinion last week after presiding over a Nov. 1 evidentiary hearing on the case.
Several members of We the Parents were seeking to force a recall election in November against Lakeshore school board President Jason Beckrow and Trustee Rachel Wade, citing their prior support for students to wear face masks while at school. The district’s mask mandate ended Feb. 14.
After the Berrien County Clerk’s Office determined there were not enough valid signatures, five members of We the Parents sued, asking the judge to order the county to hold a recall election.
They alleged Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler improperly invalidated many of the signatures.
Robyn Graffenius, one of the five people asking Wiley to force the county to hold a recall election, said the group hasn’t decided what it’s going to do next.
Richard McCoy, another one of the plaintiffs and spokesperson for We the Parents, said he was disappointed by the judge’s ruling.
“We the Parents collected roughly 17,000 signatures from citizens of Berrien County who believe parents, with their doctors, should make the health care decisions for their children and not government bureaucrats,” McCoy said in an emailed statement. “We stood in the doorways of every single petition signer to witness them sign. They have now been disenfranchised by the county; their voices will not be heard. We sued the clerk in an attempt to restore democracy, but the judge ignored our witnesses, our affidavits, and our sworn petitions.”
The three other plaintiffs either declined comment or could not be reached Thursday.
To force a recall election, there had to be at least 2,165 valid signatures against each school board trustee. A review by the county clerk’s office and township and village clerks found 2,054 valid signatures for Beckrow and 2,019 for Wade.
During the court hearing, Deputy Clerk Sheila Reitz said that after talking with two people from We the Parents, she personally reviewed more than 4,000 signatures. She found that 15 more were valid, bringing the totals to 2,066 signatures for Beckrow and 2,035 for Wade, which still weren’t enough to force a recall election.
The attorney for some of the members of We the Parents, Michael Boyle, said he had 47 witnesses ready to testify that they signed the petition but their signatures were invalidated.
Wiley declined to let them testify.
In his ruling, Wiley said even if he determined all 47 of their signatures were valid, there still weren’t enough to force a recall election.
Wiley found that on the matter of duplicated signatures, there was no state law “fully on point.” But, he said case law “definitely invalidates subsequent duplicative signatures and even possibly the first signature that is duplicated.”
He said it could be argued the first signature should be allowed, but Boyle “presented no evidence at the hearing as to whether both the original and duplicate signatures, or only the duplicate signatures, were rejected.”
Lakeshore Public Schools covers all or parts of the village of Baroda and Stevensville and the townships of Baroda, St. Joseph, Lake, Lincoln, Oronoko and Royalton.