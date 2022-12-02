Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. On Thursday, Ye praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post, saying “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Also, the rightwing-leaning social media site Parler says a deal to be acquired by Ye, first announced in October, is off.