25 years ago – 1995
Ten years after the start of Michigan’s safety belt law, state officials say they are more convinced than ever that the belts reduce traffic fatalities. Gov. John Engler reiterated his support for the law Friday at the dedication of the new State Police post in Lake Township. Since the law went into effect on July 1, 1985, at least 650 people have been saved because they were wearing safety belts during automobile crashes, Engler said. “That’s 650 funerals that we didn’t have to hold,” Engler said at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
35 years ago – 1985
Founder and lifetime pastor of Progressive Baptist Church, Dr. Daniel E. Cook, died this weekend at Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo, following a lengthy illness. Dr. Cook was 79. Funeral services will be held Friday at the church.
A graduate of Tuskegee Institute, Dr. Cook entered the ministry in 1929. He received his bachelor of divinity degree from the Illinois Theological Seminary in Chicago, a master of divinity degree from Luther Rice seminary, Jacksonville, Fla., and a doctor of divinity degree in pastoral counseling from Conroe Bible College, Conroe, Texas.
50 years ago – 1970
Because it will be the only public fireworks display in the Twin Cities area this year, the fireworks show to be presented at the Fairplain Plaza Friday evening, July 3, will be about 50 percent bigger than in previous years.
The traditional Fourth of July pyrotechnics at Filstrup Field in Benton Harbor will not be staged this year, having fallen victim to the city’s pressing financial condition.
Glenn Jones, spokesman for the Fairplain Plaza Merchants Association, said the fireworks will start at dusk in the field adjacent to the Goldblatt’s store. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Posse will direct parking.