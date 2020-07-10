25 years ago – 1995
The St. Joseph City Commission took steps Monday to address complaints about downtown parking by temporarily creating more all-day parking spaces in two lots for a three-month period. Commissioners agreed to designate 53 more spaces for all-day parking. A study prepared by downtown business owners recommended that as many as 95 additional all-day parking spaces should be created. By designating more all-day parking spaces in city lots, officials hope to lure downtown workers and residents away from on-street parking spaces directly in front of stores and offices.
35 years ago – 1985
The Benton Harbor Area Schools Technical Center will get an electronics laboratory worth $116,000 at no cost to the district. The school board Tuesday night approved the purchase of the lab from Heath Co./Zenith Data Systems for $116,000. Robert Farmer, director of business and finance, said half the money is coming from a Michigan Department of Education vocational education grant and the balance is being donated by Heath/Zenith.
50 years ago – 1970
Candidate Ray Leatz of St. Joseph will set out on the campaign trail Monday in the 43rd State Representative district with a live, 3,000-pound elephant as a campaign companion.
Leatz, a St. Joseph barber, has three opponents in the race to pick a Republican nominee at the Aug. 4 primary to succeed retiring State Rep. Don Pears. The primary safari will start in St. Joseph city and township and swing through every city and township in the district through the next week.