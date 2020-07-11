25 years ago – 1995
The Midwest Professional Volleyball Association (MPVA) returns to Silver Beach in St. Joseph on Saturday as part of the Venetian Festival. The Venetian Festival Open will open play at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday for the fifth stop on the 1995 Miller Lite MPVA Pro Beach Tour.
“We’re coming off of three great tournaments, so I expect that our stop in St. Joseph is going to be nothing short of spectacular,” MPVA president Chris Allard said.
35 years ago – 1985
Krasl Art Center patrons are invited by Friends of the Arts to take advantage of a special summertime attraction, “Tea on the Terrace,” at the center, 707 Lake Blvd., St. Joseph.
Tables and chairs will be set up in the outdoor sculpture court to allow visitors to relax and enjoy the view of Lake Michigan. The feature will be offered each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Iced tea, coffee, lemonade and pastries from Bit O’Swiss Bakery, Stevensville, will be sold at cost and served by volunteers.
50 years ago – 1970
Dr. Carl Bittner, a native of Sodus who retired in 1969 after many years as chairman of the horticultural extension service at Pennsylvania State University, will leave this month for a two-year assignment in India.
He will fill a newly-created post as horticultural advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Agricultural University in India. Much of his work will be devoted to assisting in the creation of a functional horticultural program involving teaching, extension and research.