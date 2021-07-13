Farmers need to check their fields immediately for corn borers, and if present, make a quick decision whether or not to spray. That’s the advice of Mike Staton, Berrien County Michigan State University agriculture agent. This is one of the worst years in a long time. There are fields that have 100 percent of plants affected. The larvae usually prefer the tallest corn, but because so much corn was planted late, and the egg lay period by moths was so long, the borers could be feeding in any cornfield.