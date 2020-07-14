1995 – 25 years ago
Fair winners had to brave the heat this week. Temperatures which soared into the high 90s held attendance at the Van Buren Youth Fair in Hartford yesterday to 6,392, compared to 9,693 on the same day of the fair a year ago.
That brought the four-day total to 24,195, compared to 31,943 for the same period in 1994.
1985 – 35 years ago
Michele “Shelly” Reitz of Baroda got a welcome home parade and reception Sunday after winning the National Cherry Festival queen’s crown in Traverse City on Friday. Michele, 19, is the daughter of Eldon and Jeanette Reitz of Holden Road, Baroda. The Lions Club in Baroda sponsored her entry into the contest and the reception held at Bill’s Tap. Her prizes include a $1,500 scholarship and trips to festivals in Washington, Florida, Ohio and to the Cherry Bowl football game held in the Silverdome in Pontiac.
1970 – 50 years ago
An attempt to establish an eye collection center at South Haven Community Hospital became a reality on Monday when members of the South Haven Lions Club successfully completed the transfer of human eyes from Ann Arbor for a cornea transplant. Dr. H. David Fenske, a South Haven ophthalmologist, and the South Haven Lions Club have been working nearly a year to begin a co-operative program with the Michigan Eye Collection Center, located at the University of Michigan. Dr. Fenske hopes this will be the start of a regular exchange program.
The human eyes were used for a cornea transplant early today for an unidentified Allegan woman. It was the first cornea transplant done at the hospital.