1995 – 25 years ago
The heat index rose to 110-125 degrees over the past three days and sales, production and attendance levels at a number of businesses in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties plummeted.
Temperatures got so hot on the shop floor of Manchester Plastics that company officials sent 24 workers home. Anticipating “heat stress,” the company gave its 250 plant workers longer breaks, but temperatures of 108 degrees proved too much for some employees.
1985 – 35 years ago
Scott Verplank took home the Western Amateur Golf Championship. The Oklahoma State All-American won the title which eluded him last year with a 1 up victory over Dave Peege Sunday at the Point O’Woods Golf & Country Club.
“I’ve been waiting a year for this tournament to roll around again,” said the 21-year-old from Dallas. “I felt I was playing the best golf last year and should have won, but I didn’t.”
1970 – 50 years ago
Bids to use the new St. Joseph band shell for a rock music festival and for a Sunday church service were denied last night by the St. Joseph City Commission. Commissioners unanimously accepted recommendations of the Citizens Advisory Committee asked in May to formulate a policy for the band shell amid criticism that current policy is too restrictive. “We urge that you confine the use of the band shell to its primary intended purpose,” their report read, “Namely, the Municipal Band summertime concerts and the orchestral presentations of the Twin City Federation of Musicians.”
Turned down were requests by a group calling itself the Youth Cultural Development Committee of St. Joseph, which had bid for a rock concert in July, and by the Fairplain Presbyterian Church, which had planned an outdoor service to coincide with the Tri-State Regatta.