1995 – 25 years ago
A thunderstorm Saturday night sent tens of thousands of festival goers scrambling from the Venetian Festival in St. Joseph and canceled the main events. Lesli Nadolski, executive director, said the fireworks display will be held tonight instead, but she wasn’t sure if performances by Loverboy and Tommy James and The Shondells would be rescheduled. St. Joseph police and other agencies were busy Saturday night handling the rush of traffic as the thunderstorm hit.
1985 – 35 years ago
Construction began yesterday on the first phase of a $10 million condominium development at the Point O’Woods Golf & Country Club in Benton Township. The condominium development “is something that will put Point O’Woods and Benton Township more on the map than it already is,” said club President Wendell DeBruin. Point O’Woods was rated by Golf Digest this year as among the top one-third golf courses in the nation.
Six “corporate golf cottages” will be offered for sale to corporations and eight “residential villas” owned by individuals will also be built as part of phase one. Both types of units will sell for about $200,000 each.
1970 – 50 years ago
Four former classmates and buddies of Sgt. Thomas Herndon, who was killed in Vietnam July 2, have established a memorial fund in his honor. Thomas Draper, who was a classmate of Sgt. Herndon, both in high school and college, said he, Al Buursma, Fred Grams and Dave Cook, St. Joseph, have launched the drive to raise funds for a memorial to be placed in St. Joseph High School. Money donated in Sgt. Herndon’s name may be sent to Principal James Heathcote, St. Joseph High School Principal, Stadium Dr., St. Joseph. The goal is $325, which would purchase a trophy case to be placed in the high school with an identifying plaque.