The 1996 McAfee family reunion won’t be one members will forget. They were visited by music legend Stevie Wonder. Wonder created a buzz during three days of family events that culminated with a Sunday gathering at New Bethel Baptist Church in Sodus Township. The Rev. Fletcher McAfee, pastor of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Niles, said Wonder took to the piano and sang. Fletcher’s daughter, Angela, and her three sisters living in Los Angeles have long known Wonder, and invited him for the events.