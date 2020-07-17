1995 – 25 years ago
Fifty Berrien County farm kids learned last week what to do and not do in order to make their parents’ farm a safer place. The youngsters participated in the first Farm Safety Camp, conducted by the staff of Michigan State University Extension of Berrien County, at the Berrien County Youth Fair grounds in Berrien Springs.
“It went very well,” said Mike Staton, county extension agriculture and natural resources agent. The purpose of the camp was twofold: to prevent farm accidents and in case of an accident, to teach the participants what do do, including emergency first aid and calling 9-1-1.
1985 – 35 years ago
The new owners of Sound Breaker Recreation Center roller-skating rink, located at 5567 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville, will announce a new name for the business on Friday night and award a prize for the person who suggested it. Owner Marie Moses of Bristol, Ind., said prizes also will be presented to second- and third-place winners in the contest.
1970 – 50 years ago
Dr. William Cooper, who is leaving Coloma this week, announced that he has secured a husband and wife team of doctors to take over his medical practice. Renaldo Fajardo, M.D. and surgeon, and his wife, Amelia, also an M.D. specializing in obstetrics, have agreed to take over the office vacated by Dr. Cooper. They expect to arrive in Coloma on Aug. 15. Dr. Cooper said the office staff will remain basically the same for the present.
Dr. Cooper and his family are moving to Florida, where he will practice with the Veteran’s Administration Center at Bay Pines.