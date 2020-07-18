1995 – 25 years ago
Jean Klock Park hours will be extended by two hours, from 9 to 11 p.m., on a 30-day trial basis beginning today, city commissioners agreed Monday night.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Larry Featherstone asked for the extension because the park has proved more popular in the evening than in hot daytime hours – especially during the recent hot spell. Commissioners unanimously agreed to the extension, but 2nd Ward Commissioner George Wysinger urged the police department to increase patrols of the park.
1985 – 35 years ago
Over 300 people have applied so far for about 100 jobs at the Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers restaurant opening soon in St. Joseph. The restaurant at the southwest corner of Niles and Gard avenues is tentatively scheduled to open Aug. 29, according to Roger Clapp, who will be the manager.
The restaurant will employ seven people full-time and about 100 classified as part-time, though some of them may work up to 40 hours a week. The St. Joseph Wendy’s will be owned by Dick and Bob Fox of Rochester, N.Y., who own 33 Wendy’s stores, according to Clapp. They do not own the Wendy’s on M-139 in Benton Township.
1970 – 50 years ago
“I’m Just Wild About Harry” naturally is the campaign theme song for Harry Gast, who seeks the Republican nomination for 43rd District State Representative. The theme song was introduced last night at a rally for Gast by the “Gasters” – the teenage quintet of: Terri Irwin, Gibby Springer, Dan Stacey, Carol DiGregorio and Sandi Irvin. Gast, currently Lincoln Township Supervisor, received the endorsement of various civic leaders at the rally.