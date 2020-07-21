1995 – 25 years ago
Gordon Food Services opened its 40th GFS Marketplace store Thursday at 1350 Mall Drive in Benton Township. GFS specializes in supplying food and related products to restaurants, schools and food service operators, but anyone is welcome to shop there for quantities large enough for a crowd.
David Karpinski, marketing director for the Grand Rapids-based chain, said most of its stores are in Michigan, but there also are some in Ohio and Indiana. The company has had a store in Niles for about 10 years. The manager of the new store, Greg Cantley, previously managed the Niles store.
1985 – 35 years ago
Bruce Watson was the unanimous choice picked by the Watervliet School Board Saturday night to be the district’s new superintendent. Board action came after an executive session which followed second interviews with Watson and two other finalists for the position vacated by William Penny.
Watson, 37, has been superintendent at Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools in Whittemore since 1982 and was budget director for Dowagiac Public Schools for the year before going to Whittemore. He is a Dowagiac High School graduate.
1970 – 50 years ago
Benton Harbor city commissioners last night voted to name the park at Fair and Highland avenues the G. Earl Robbins Park in honor of the late Benton Harbor mortician.
Mayor Wilbert Smith said Benton Township supervisor Ray Wilder is to present the same motion to the township trustees board tonight. The park is owned and operated jointly by the two municipalities and approval from both is required. The founder and co-owner of the Robbins Brothers funeral home, 168 N. Fair Ave., died July 9. He was 62.