1995 – 25 years ago
St. Bernard Catholic Church now has a new outdoor meditation place thanks to the efforts of a teen congregation member. James Pabis Jr. of St. Joseph built the grotto as a service project he needed to do to become an Eagle Scout.
He chose his church as the focus of his project, partly as a gift to the Rev. Brendan Tarrier, who is being transferred to Washington, D.C., after serving at St. Bernard’s for 14 years. “I just thought it would be nice to do something for my church and for Father Tarrier, since he’s leaving and he’s the only priest I’ve known because he moved here when I was about a year old,” Pabis said.
1985 – 35 years ago
Jeffrey Peden has graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and received his commission as a second lieutenant. James F. A. Turner of Benton Harbor, a retired Air Force captain, presented the commission to Peden.
Peden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Federick Peden of Fairplain, has been assigned to Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Miss., for officers’ communication school. Peden is a 1981 graduate of Benton Harbor High School.
1970 – 50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Roe of Stevensville are co-chairmen of the “Trash and Treasure” sale taking place this weekend in the old Hughes Plastic building, downtown St. Joseph. All proceeds from the sale will go toward saving Grand Mere. There will be six rooms of household articles, furniture, appliances, television sets, radios, clothing and children’s toys. The entrance to Hughes Plastic is on Pleasant St., St. Joseph.
Grand Mere is a natural game preserve centering around a chain of small lakes just inshore from Lake Michigan in Lincoln Township.