1995 – 25 years ago
Ralph Dahn, 72, of Watervliet, died Friday morning of a traffic accident near Watervliet after suffering an apparent heart attack.
Mr. Dahn was born Oct. 20, 1922, in Bainbridge Township. He was a former Benton Harbor police officer. He was the owner-operator of Don’s Drive-In and the former owner-contractor of Perma-Crete. He also served as Benton Township justice of the peace and Benton Township clerk. He was an Army veteran of World War II and a member of F.O.P. Lodge 100.
1985 – 35 years ago
Former U.S. Rep. Edward Hutchinson, who sprang from relative obscurity as this area’s congressman to national prominence during the Nixon-Watergate investigation, died last night in a Naples, Fla., hospital after a brief illness. He was 70.
Hutchinson was a native of Fennville and took an apartment in St. Joseph in 1972 to establish legal residence when the 4th Congressional District was redrawn, eliminating his Allegan County home from the district. The move harmed him little, as he won subsequent elections by comfortable margins. Before his election to Congress, he served four years as a state representative and 10 years as a state senator.
1970 – 50 years ago
Construction is scheduled to begin next week on the Oronoko Township Hall off Snow Road west of the Berrien Springs village limits. Of colonial design with a red brick exterior, the hall will house township offices and meeting rooms. The hall will be built near the center of an 11-acre site. Township officials had talked with village officers about a joint municipal building for the two units, but the village decided against the project at this time because of a lack of funds.