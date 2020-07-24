1995 – 25 years ago
Neighbors of The Lakeside Inn in Lakeside have vowed to stop a proposed 100-seat restaurant at the inn before it starts. In a news release the Concerned Lakeside Neighbors list increased traffic, including “several hundred cars a day” and delivery trucks, noise, odors from garbage dumpsters, and the conduct of bar patrons departing among reasons for their opposition.
The Lakeside Inn was a favorite watering hole for Al Capone, Mary Pickford, and other 1920s and 1930s celebrities. For the past 30 years it has served as a bed-and-breakfast inn. The former owner, John Wilson, sold the inn last fall to Deveraux Bowly, who also owns the Gordon Beach Inn in Union Pier.
1985 – 35 years ago
Former Twin Cities teacher and resident Carole Howard has been named Dance Educator of the Year by the Michigan Dance Association. Professor of physical education at Central Michigan University, she formerly taught in the St. Joseph and Benton Harbor school systems.
Her list of contributions to dance span 15 years and include teaching recreational dance at CMU, providing in-service workshops throughout the state and serving as dance chairperson for the 1977 International Special Olympics.
1970 – 50 years ago
A Benton Harbor roller skating rink closed since the civil disorders in August, 1966, is slated for re-opening. Ira Williams, spokesman for a partnership taking over the rink, said the opening would come after the rink was refurbished in about a month.
Williams, owner of the East End Bar, 995 E. Main St., said he and Jesse Goodson were the principals in the partnership. They are leasing the rink, at 453 Highland Ave., from Rex Sheeley, who owns the building and operated the rink until it closed. The rink will be open on a seven nights a week basis to all persons.