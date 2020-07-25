1995 – 25 years ago
More sidewalk cafes in downtown St. Joseph may have to wait another summer. The City Commission decided to turn the issue of allowing restaurants to place tables and chairs on the sidewalks in front of their eateries over to the Downtown Development Authority. Commissioners were acting on a request from C.C.’s Country Café.
City Attorney Mark Bowman said he is concerned about the legal issues involved in granting C.C.’s or any other restaurant permission for tables and chairs on the sidewalk. “The problem that arises legally is that there are no standards. You can make it up as you go along, but it’s a recipe for disaster.”
1985 – 35 years ago
Wyman Miller of Sturgis, former girls varsity basketball coach at Galien High School, has been named Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball coach for the 1985-86 season.
Miller has been a member of the Galien coaching staff for 12 years, both at the junior high and varsity levels. He has also coached baseball and football and served as athletic director during his tenure at Galien. In addition to his coaching, Miller has 10 years experience as an athletic trainer. He replaces Carolyn Baker.
1970 – 50 years ago
The possibility of the ceiling in the Unitarian church falling down has prompted the city of St. Joseph to close the building. Contractors expect to outline the repair project for the church leaders shortly. The church, at Main and Elm streets, is one of the city’s oldest landmarks, believed to be built 100 years ago.
Tom Sparks, city building inspector, said a building maintenance firm noted the ceiling had dipped in places. Investigation showed that wooden pins used in the beams had parted and there is nothing holding up the cross beams which hold up the ceiling.