Swooping down over the runway of the Andrews University Air Park, the Army De Havilland “Buffalo” hardly looked like a lumbering beast. The twin 3,100-horsepower turboprop engines brought the plane in for a smooth landing at the air park, where it will be used for on-ground mechanics classes and flight systems training. The plane, which can carry 44,000 pounds when fully loaded, is the largest and heaviest aircraft to ever land at the air park. Valued at $275,000, it’s considered surplus equipment, and was donated by the federal government to Andrews.