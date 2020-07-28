1995 – 25 years ago
With two new industrial parks ready for development in South Haven, there will be a number of new roads added to the city, and they’ll all need names. The city council recently heard ideas on what to name at least some of the new streets. Former resident Rich Mueller, now of Kalamazoo, asked the city to consider naming a street after his nephew, Bob Mueller Jr., the first South Haven resident to be killed in the Vietnam War. The council agreed to consider Mueller’s request.
An ad hoc committee will be formed to study the names when the two new industrial parks, one on Blue Star Highway, and the other northeast of Wal-Mart, are nearing completion.
1985 – 35 years ago
Victor Yost has purchased Dunkin’ Donuts at 2731 Niles Ave. in St. Joseph. Yost, who resides at 5851 Golden Crest Drive in Lincoln Township, has many varieties of doughnuts available in his shop. Yost said he purchased the business in June from Toulsidas Sojitra. The doughnut shop is open 24 hours a day.
1970 – 50 years ago
City commissioners last night ordered a resolution prepared marking the death of St. Joseph philanthropist Fred Palenske. Mayor Duke Ehrenberg said that “St. Joseph has lost one of its finest citizens and gentlemen, one who has given generously of his time and money to the city.”
Palenske, who founded Industrial Rubber Goods, died at the age of 82 yesterday morning at Mercy Hospital, Benton Harbor. He had been ill since April. Among his contributions to the community was $250,000 for the Maud Preston Palenske public library in St. Joseph.