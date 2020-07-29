1995 – 25 years ago
The Rev. Barry Sommerfield will be installed as senior pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, at 3 p.m. Sunday. He joins the Rev. Robert Weikart, who will continue to serve Trinity in his position as associate pastor, a position he has held since February of 1990.
Sommerfield earned a bachelor’s degree from Saginaw Valley College and a master’s degree and a degree in educational administration from Central Michigan University. He taught English, journalism and alternative education for Midland Public Schools before attending Concordia Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind.
1985 – 35 years ago
Krista Blomgren of Three Oaks was crowned the new Miss Southwest Michigan 1986 on Saturday night at Lake Michigan College’s Little Theater. Miss Blomgren, 19, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Blomgren. She will represent the area in the Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant in June of 1986.
Lynette Schoen, 20, of Berrien Center, was chosen as first runner-up, while second runner-up honors went to Tracy Stemm, 20, of Berrien Springs.
1970 – 50 years ago
William Johnson has been promoted to the post of Vice-President, Marketing for Heath Company, according to Heath president D. W. Nurse. Johnson formerly headed the retail sales division of the St. Joseph manufacturer of do-it-yourself electronic kits. He had formerly been with Heath from 1958 through 1966, and rejoined the company in early 1969 after serving as a marketing vice president for the Columbia Broadcasting System in California.