The U.S. Navy is working to develop drone ships as it faces a growing threat from China. The Navy envisions robotic vessels keeping an electronic eye on enemy forces across the vast Pacific Ocean, extending the reach of firepower and keeping sailors out of harm’s way. They also could be built for a fraction of the cost of conventional warships. The four largest crewless ships are all being used together for the first time this summer during war games in the Pacific Ocean. Smaller waterborne drones are being deployed by the Navy’s 5th Fleet in the Middle East.