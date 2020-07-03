25 years ago – 1995
A sure sign that summer is here is the appearance of the hot dog cart in downtown St. Joseph. In addition to satisfying the appetites of hungry pedestrians, the hot dog cart has helped put three of Ben Yacobozzi’s children through college. Come August, the Coloma resident and retired St. Joseph fireman, will man the cart at Broad and State streets during the last few weeks of summer. His youngest son, Alan, who is currently serving the Chicago style hotdogs, plans to leave for his honeymoon and start his last semester of college at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
35 years ago – 1985
A Freedom Shrine will be presented by the Benton Harbor Exchange Club to the Orchards Mall in Benton Township at noon Thursday. Jaryl Smith, Orchards Mall marketing director, said the dedication is being held on July 4 because the Freedom Shrine consists of reproductions of historic American documents spanning 325 years, from the Mayflower Compact to the Japanese surrender in World War II. Girl Scouts from the Singing Sands Council will provide a color guard.
50 years ago – 1970
Berrien County Deputy Jon Nichols has been appointed administrator of the Berrien County Jail in St. Joseph by Sheriff Forrest (Nick) Jewell. According to the sheriff, Nichols will be responsible for developing rehabilitative, educational and recreational programs for prisoners as well as handling security and overseeing general administration. Nichols has been with the department for five of the last seven years.