1995 – 25 years ago
Lake Michigan College is offering telecourses that students can take at home for college credit. Telecourses are available on cable television or students can check out videotapes for their own videocassette recorder from the LMC Bookstore. The tapes also can be viewed at the main campus’ library. Students enrolled in telecourses are required to buy textbooks, complete homework assignments, attend an orientation session and take four exams on campus. Instructors are available by telephone or by appointment.
1985 – 35 years ago
Major Oliver Poling is the new commander of the Salvation Army in the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph area. Poling and his wife, Betty, came here from Janesville, Wis., where they just completed a two-year assignment. They have been Salvation Army officers for 36 years and previously served in Indiana, Illinois, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Michigan and Wisconsin. They have been field officers for 30 years and institutional officers for six years.
1970 – 50 years ago
It’s easy to see how census takers might miss an occasional house, but a whole street? That’s what happened on Campbell Ave., Benton Township, according to Wayne Stevens, township administrative assistant. Stevens said the slip-up was discovered when a Campbell Ave. resident mentioned it in a conversation with a township employee. Further investigation indicated the entire street had been missed. The city directory lists 13 addresses on Campbell, a circular street running off Paw Paw Ave. This newspaper called four Campbell residents, all said their census forms were completed but never picked up by a census taker. Stevens called the Census Bureau in Detroit which told him the forms could still be returned or new ones issued for those who were missed.