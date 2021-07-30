The Herald-Palladium is one of 16 newspapers to be named a finalist in The Associated Press Managing Editors Association’s 26th annual Public Service Awards competition. Ten finalists were chosen from newspapers of more than 50,000 daily circulation, and six were selected from newspapers with less than 50,000 circulation. The Herald-Palladium is among finalists in the latter category for a series by Staff Writer Rick Brundrett exploring five unsolved but suspicious deaths of children. Winners will be announced Sept. 19.