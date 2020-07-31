1995 – 25 years ago
Following two decades of explosive growth in the 1970s and most of the 1980s, the marina industry in Southwest Michigan and the rest of the state appears to be bottoming out. At least that’s the conclusion of a study done for the Michigan Sea Grant program by a private firm. It found that the supply of marina slips across Michigan has now caught up with the demand for the first time in 25 years. Statewide nearly a quarter of all seasonal Great Lakes boat slips are now vacant. Southwest Michigan’s marinas appear to have also suffered a decline in demand over previous decades and have experienced similar vacancy rates.
1985 – 35 years ago
A Pioneer picnic to mark Coloma’s Sesquicentennial birthday, will be held Aug. 4 at Coloma Township Hall. Marilyn Schultz, picnic chairman for the Coloma Sesquicentennial Committee, said opening ceremonies and a slide show historical display by the North Berrien Historical Society would both start at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Schultz, who is also the Coloma Township clerk, said the picnic is one of several events slated during 1985 by the Coloma Sesquicentennial Committee to mark the community’s 150th birthday.
1970 – 50 years ago
Elmer Dobberstein, who will head the new Michigan Lutheran High School to open in Fairplain this fall, will be installed as coordinator of the new school at a service scheduled for Sunday at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Benton Harbor.
Opening of the new school with just a freshman class is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 8. Classes will be held in a new educational wing under construction at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Broadway in Fairplain. Plans call for an additional grade to be added in succeeding years, and to move into a new high school building, still in the planning stages, before the school reaches full four-year stature in the 1973-74 school year.