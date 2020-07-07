25 years ago – 1995
Lake Michigan College will offer Saturday classes in the fall for people unable to take weekday offerings. The classes beginning Sept. 9 include: Basic Writing, English Composition 101, Introduction to Computer Literacy, Beginning Lotus 1-2-3, Principles of Marketing, and a six-week Job Search Seminar that begins Sept. 23.
Residents of the college district – Berrien County and the Covert District in Van Buren County – pay $42 per credit hour, plus a $5 per hour general services fee.
35 years ago – 1985
Five-week-old Elizabeth Markette Siljander, daughter of U.S. Rep. Mark Siljander, was the youngest participant in South Haven’s Independence Day parade Thursday. Siljander carried the baby along the entire three-mile route. “I get my quota of baby-kissing in the easy way today,” said the Three Rivers Republican. Siljander’s wife Nancy accompanied her husband and daughter in the parade.
50 years ago – 1970
No Twin Cities students appear to be among the thousands stranded in Europe by the financial collapse of a Cincinnati tour service. At Benton Harbor, Alden Bierman, assistant principal, said a group of students from the school’s humanities class are presently in Europe, but not on a school-sponsored trip.
A group of Lakeshore students are also in Europe with their German instructor, says Joel Carr, principal, but their tour was sponsored by Western Michigan University.
No school-sponsored tours were taken by students at St. Joseph High School this year.