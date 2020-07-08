25 years ago – 1995
Natasha Bell, a 19-year-old sophomore at Andrews University, has won the Miss Michigan USA contest held recently in Dearborn, but she had to do it the hard way. Bell, who was both Miss Berrien Springs and Miss Blossomtime in 1993, placed first over 33 other contestants. Last year she entered and placed eighth among 54 contestants. “I really didn’t expect to win this year,” Bell said. “Sometimes people enter for several years before finally winning, or they don’t win at all. Life speeds up a whole lot when you win.”
Besides entering and winning pageants, Bell has won many championships at the Berrien County Youth Fair showing horses.
35 years ago – 1985
Dynac Corp. broke ground recently for an 11,500-square-foot addition at the Dynac plant at 229 Kerth, St. Joseph. The addition, part of a three-year, $1.5 million expansion and improvement program, will house increased machining, quality control and shipping areas. Employment increased from 145 to 185 in the past two years, and expansion is expected to add 15-20 new jobs. The company produces castings for the automotive, appliance, electronic and furniture industries.
50 years ago – 1970
Formal opposition to a proposed horse racing track in South Haven Township took shape last evening with the formation of a citizen’s group called CAGE. The initials stand for Citizens Against Gambling Extension. The organization grew out of a meeting called by the South Haven Ministerial Association, headed by the Rev. Herbert Nabb, who will chair the group.
Whether the track should be allowed within South Haven Township is a question that will come before township voters on Aug. 4.