25 years ago – 1995
The Donald C. Cook nuclear power plant’s Unit 2 passed a milestone Friday, having generated 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity since it began operating in 1978.
The plant’s Unit 1 passed the 100 billion kilowatt-hours mark in 1991 and continues to be the leading generator of electricity in the United States, having generated more than 125 billion kilowatt-hours, the utility said.
35 years ago – 1985
Donna Kelly of Benton Harbor is holding a one-woman art exhibit during July at the Detroit Renaissance Center as the result of an invitation by the J. Walter Thompson advertising agency.
Kelly says, “I am mainly self-taught, having taken a few art courses locally. The exhibit consists of 75 paintings in a style I developed myself. My work looks deceptively simple and for the most part perspective is ignored. The style is considered by most to be American Primitive, portraying scenes from rural life and small town culture of America in the 1800s.”
50 years ago – 1970
Glenarvin Robbins, 62, prominent Benton Harbor businessman for the past 38 years, was dead on arrival today at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack.
Mr. Robbins was founder and co-owner of Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, 168 N. Fair Ave., Benton Harbor, where he also made his home. He and his brother, R. A. Robbins, have operated the funeral home for many years. Mr. Robbins had also been active in community and civic affairs for many years.