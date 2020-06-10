25 years ago – 1995
Bradley Hocking Sr., chief of the Pipestone-Berrien-Eau Claire Fire Department, was laid to rest yesterday in Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph in a style fitting a firefighter of two decades.
Nearly 30 emergency vehicles, mostly firetrucks, crawled through St. Joseph in a silent processional. Only their lights flashed.
Hocking, 55, died of a heart attack Tuesday at Mercy Memorial Medical Center in St. Joseph. He was with the fire department since 1976, and served as the chief for the past seven years.
35 years ago – 1985
The CHI Corp., owner and operator of the Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant north of Buchanan, has signed an agreement to purchase assets of the bankrupt Bronte Champagne and Wine Co. in Keeler.
David Upton of St. Joseph is CHI Corp. president and owner.
The sale agreement included the winery, equipment, a large amount of wine in bottles, vats and barrels and the right to use the Bronte name. Upton plans to resume production at Keeler.
50 years ago – 1970
An Andrews University professor may be one of 14 unidentified Americans being held hostage by Arab guerrillas in an Amman, Jordan, hotel.
Dr. Siegfried Horn, professor of archaeology at the Andrews University seminary, was expected to have arrived at the hotel either Monday or Tuesday. If he did arrive, he got there during the thick of the fighting between the Jordanian army and Palestinian guerrillas.
At last reports, all hostages in the Jordan Intercontinental Hotel were being well treated, according to Dr. Alger Johns, professor of exegesis at the seminary.