Nearly two years before Donald Trump’s indictment for mishandling classified records, federal prosecutors say he was showing off “highly confidential” military plans to guests at his New Jersey summer home. At the same time, prosecutors say, the former president was ignoring demands from the National Archives and Records Administration that he turn over his presidential records or risk a Justice Department investigation. Amid Trump’s standoff with the federal agency in charge of safeguarding presidential records, the FBI’s searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and found 100 classified documents, prosecutors say, including some kept in an office desk.