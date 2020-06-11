25 years ago – 1995
St. Joseph officials may put the brakes on in-line skating in downtown St. Joseph. City officials are considering a ban on the popular activity because of concerns about collisions with pedestrians.
It was suggested at last week’s Commission meeting that the commission amend the city’s skateboard ordinance to include rollerblading. Since the late 1980s, skateboarding has been prohibited on streets and sidewalks in the area bounded by Main Street, Lake Boulevard, Port Street and Elm Street.
35 years ago – 1985
The Hagar Township Board gave its approval Monday night to a proposed $1.5 million expansion project at Coloma Frozen Foods, Coloma Road.
According to company plans, a 15,000-square foot addition would be made to the east side of the existing plant and a 1,400-square foot addition would be put on the front portion for an additional office area. Upon completion, seven additional full-time jobs would be created, and during the three months of construction, 50 jobs would be filled.
50 years ago – 1970
A record 315 seniors were awarded diplomas at St. Joseph High School’s 98th commencement last night at Dickinson Stadium after student speakers, Susan Hills asked fellow graduates to take advantage of getting an education, and Jay Schadler asked his classmates to learn to communicate well to make their point for a future America.