25 years ago – 1995
Ernest Robinson, a 1983 graduate of Benton Harbor High School, has been selected by Martin magazine as one of the 10 most-influential, young African-Americans in Washington, D.C.
The magazine is a political publication designed for young, urban, professional blacks in the nation’s capitol.
Robinson was selected for his community service and his position as president of the Young African-American Democratic Society, among his other work. He and the other nine winners will be on a future cover.
35 years ago – 1985
The St. Joseph School Board accepted the bid of Whirlpool Corp. to purchase Washington School for $250,000. There was only one other bid of $50,000.
Whirlpool will use the building for offices, a company spokesman said. The school is located at 709 Main Street, near downtown.
The board also approved a five-year lease of North Lincoln Elementary School to the Berrien County Intermediate School District. Both buildings were closed at the end of the 1982-83 school year.
50 years ago – 1970
More than 3,000 persons took seats on Lakeshore High School’s football field last night to watch graduation exercises for 199 Lakeshore seniors.
Chester Byrns, Circuit Court Judge of Berrien County, introduced by Lionel Stacey, Superintendent of Lakeshore District, presented the commencement address to the students.