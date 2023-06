Security was tight outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse ahead of the former president’s court appearance. But Trump supporters were so far noticeably few Tuesday. They were far outnumbered by the hundreds of journalists from the U.S. and around the world who have converged on downtown Miami for the historic occasion. That recalled the scene in New York, where Trump was arraigned in April on a separate criminal case involving hush money he’s accused of paying during the 2016 presidential campaign. Then, there were far more reporters than demonstrators for and against the former president.