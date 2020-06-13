25 years ago – 1995
Big plans may be afoot for the Whitcomb Tower Retirement Center in St. Joseph. May Deuel, Whitcomb’s administrator, would like the historic building to re-establish a larger role in the Twin Cities.
During the renovation the new owners ripped out the walls of the ballroom and the Tropical Gardens, turning a room with an elegant history and one of the world’s best views into a shuffleboard court.
Deuel thinks it can be successfully changed back into a ballroom and used as a rental hall for wedding receptions, proms and meetings.
35 years ago – 1985
St. Joseph Today announced winners of its “mystery shopper” program which rated 45 stores on hospitality and retail sales ability. Receiving awards were: David Clements, manager of Don’s Shoes, which took second place; Ted Bestervelt, president of Troost Brothers Furniture, which took first place with a perfect score; and Tina Richardson, president of St. Joseph Office Supply, which took third place.
Other stores with scores of 95 percent or better included: Neuchterlein’s Camera Shop, Uniformly Yours, Sun Appliances and Television, Pipe’s Etc. & Gifts, Williams & Co. Jewelers, Ford-LaSalle Drugs, Brown’s Luggage, MiLady’s Shoppe and Landis Clothing Co.
50 years ago – 1970
Graduating seniors of Benton Harbor High School last night were encouraged by their valedictorian, Jane Florin, to be law-abiding citizens and, by the salutatorian, Deborah Yund, to be compassionate.
In the school’s 95th graduation program, 537 seniors were awarded diplomas as their families and friends looked on at Filstrup Field.