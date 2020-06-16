25 years ago – 1995
Alewives – 3-to 6-inch fish that annually die in droves along the Lake Michigan shoreline – have returned, to the distress of beachgoers. Hundreds of smelly, unsightly alewives carcasses floated on the water and along the beaches this week.
“It’s never been this bad,” said Kelly Dykstra, a Berrien County Silver Beach employee. “Last year, it wasn’t like this. None of us remember it being this bad.”
Alewives are suffering from thermal stress, as the warmer water near the shoreline doesn’t hold as much oxygen as the colder deeper waters in Lake Michigan.
35 years ago – 1985
Debra Kublick, a June graduate of Benton Harbor High School, recently received a plaque from the school district honoring her for 13 years of perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade. She attended Millburg School for grades K-6, Hull School for junior high school and Benton Harbor Senior High School without missing a single day. She is the daughter of Donald and Helga Kublick of Bainbridge Township.
50 years ago – 1970
St. Joseph Township residents submitted petitions with 676 signatures last night asking the County Road Commission to study Napier Ave. between Langley in St. Joseph and Colfax in Benton Harbor. There have been four serious accidents in the past 20 months, one of them fatal. Speed seems to be the biggest factor, as eastbound motorists on Napier have difficulty negotiating a curve at the top of the hill. The long four-lane wide stretch west of Colfax invites many to far exceed the 30 mph speed limit. Miami Ave. residents have a difficult time getting on Napier and a blind corner complicates the problem.