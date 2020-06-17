25 years ago – 1995
Michael Prittinen has plans to transform the old National Guard Armory in St. Joseph into a brewery and restaurant. The Baroda Township industrialist has chosen an architectural firm renowned for historic restoration projects to help plan the site. Because the site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, renovating the vacant, crumbling buildings into a brew pub could become one of the most complicated and costly real estate redevelopment projects in Southwest Michigan.
35 years ago – 1985
Twin Cities Glass Co., of Benton Harbor and Stevensville, is observing its 50th year in business. The company was founded in 1935 at 138 Elm St. (now Wall St.) in Benton Harbor by Earl Haynes and his brothers Fred (now deceased) and Robert, who left eh company in the mid-1940s. Twin Cities Glass has been at its present location at 290 Colfax Ave. in Benton Harbor since 1948, and also has operations at 6999 Red Arrow Highway, Stevensville. David Haynes, Earl’s son and vice president, said the company, which has 16 employees, specializes in retail glass, mirrors, tabletops, automotive glass, storm windows, and a variety of other glass products.
50 years ago – 1970
Benton Harbor Schools administrators held their annual golf outing yesterday at Tabor Farm and finished the last hole by presenting a plaque to Alden Bierman, who is retiring after 32 years in the system and serving as assistant principal at the senior high since 1951. Lawrence Peachey, Sorter School principal, made the presentation.