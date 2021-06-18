The Green Monster has gotten to be a monster headache that may cost about $450,000 to cure, Benton Township officials say. “Green Monster” is the nickname Benton Township officials use for the dull, metallic-green water storage tank easily seen from I-94. The township’s only water tank, which holds 4 million gallons of water, needs to be painted. The township and the city of Benton Harbor disagree on who should pay the bulk of the cost. Township Engineer John Olson said Benton Harbor has done a good job maintaining pumps in the 28-year-old structure. It’s the tank itself that needs painting inside and out before rust causes leaks.