25 years ago – 1995
Tuesday’s startup of commercial air service at Southwest Michigan Regional Airport could be the area’s last opportunity to provide public flights, but Peter van Pelt thinks the timing is finally right for a successful commercial air venture.
“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t do well,” said the airport director. “The last service we had here (Iowa Airways) had the wrong-size plane, flying into the wrong airport (Chicago’s Midway) at the wrong time of day.” The new Northwest Airlink commuter flight service offers three daily trips between Benton Harbor and Detroit.
35 years ago – 1985
Buchanan High School baseball team, the new Class C State Champions, were escorted into town by city, county and state police as well as fire trucks from Buchanan City and Township and Bertrand Township on Monday evening. Several hundred people also gathered to cheer on the new state champs. The team won the state title by beating Grandville Calvin Christian High School, 3-2, earlier on Monday at Western Michigan University’s Hyames Field.
50 years ago – 1970
On Monday the crackdown will begin from Berrien County Sheriff’s marine division. Boaters can expect tickets and appearances in court if they fail to obtain the special Great lakes licenses. The marine division has expanded from 5 up to 23 men under a volunteer program, permitting equal enforcement at marinas, boat launch sites and waterways of lake Michigan. Boaters with a craft 16 feet or longer can present their boat registrations at Secretary of State offices to obtain licenses costing $5 to $75, depending on boat length.