25 years ago – 1995
A series of 32-cent U.S. postage stamps honoring the Great Lakes lighthouses goes on sale today at post offices across the country. The image of the St. Joseph lighthouse for one of the stamps is the only one on Lake Michigan to get picked. To Richard Moehl, president of the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association, the honor is long overdue after previous lighthouse stamps series overlooked all of the Great Lakes.
35 years ago – 1985
Dr. Daniel Dyman, chairman of the science-mathematics department at Southwestern Michigan College, Dowagiac, has published “Study Tips,” a booklet designed to assist students in acquiring skills necessary for academic success. The 30-page booklet covers areas such as listening, reading, studying, time, stress, and attitude, according to an announcement from the college. The booklet was the basis for six study skills workshops piloted this spring, and more workshops are planned for this summer on the SMC campus.
50 years ago – 1970
Mrs. Helen Gillespie, 83, matriarch of one of St. Joseph’s most prominent families, died Sunday at Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of the late Frank Gillespie, founder of Gillespie Drug Co. and a nationally prominent pharmacist. Four of the couples’ five sons also are pharmacists, often written up in pharmaceutical journals as the best known family of pharmacists in the U.S.
The couple’s only daughter, Ruth Schuett, is associated with her three brothers in the Gillespie Drug Co., and the sixth child, Tom, is St. Joseph police chief.